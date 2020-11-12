1/1
Jerry Andrew Jerome Seiler
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Andrew Seiler, 79, of Akron, Ohio, passed away November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family in New Franklin, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1941 in Akron, the son of the late Andrew Jerome and Mary Louise (Walker) Seiler. On April 3, 1960, he married the love of his life, Sandra Lee (Newell) Seiler. Together they shared 25 years of marriage. He retired from the Summit County Sheriff's Department after many years of service. He loved to play his guitars and enjoyed spending time out in the sun. He will always be remembered as the person with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. He would do anything for anybody even if that left him without. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by sisters, Delores Jean Dailey and Janice Mae Hamm; brothers, Jack and David Seiler. He is survived by his brother, Denny Seiler; daughters, Judy Lynn (Barry) Becker, Kimberly Ann Lindsey, Vicki Sue (Joe) Smith, and Susan Ann (Scott) Wood; along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved