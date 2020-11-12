Jerry Andrew Seiler, 79, of Akron, Ohio, passed away November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family in New Franklin, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1941 in Akron, the son of the late Andrew Jerome and Mary Louise (Walker) Seiler. On April 3, 1960, he married the love of his life, Sandra Lee (Newell) Seiler. Together they shared 25 years of marriage. He retired from the Summit County Sheriff's Department after many years of service. He loved to play his guitars and enjoyed spending time out in the sun. He will always be remembered as the person with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. He would do anything for anybody even if that left him without. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by sisters, Delores Jean Dailey and Janice Mae Hamm; brothers, Jack and David Seiler. He is survived by his brother, Denny Seiler; daughters, Judy Lynn (Barry) Becker, Kimberly Ann Lindsey, Vicki Sue (Joe) Smith, and Susan Ann (Scott) Wood; along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.







