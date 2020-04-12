|
Jerry Davidson was a Professor of Music at Kent State University specializing in teaching Class Piano, though he also taught students individually as well. He often performed as accompanist for fellow School of Music professors when they gave public concerts. In addition to his KSU career, Mr. Davidson also taught piano to many private students at his home studio in Kent. Mr. Davidson was born in Jackson, Michigan, and received both his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He will be remembered fondly by his fellow professors as well as by his friends and former students. Due to the current social circumstances, we will have a gathering when restrictions are lifted and can celebrate Jerry's life together. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020