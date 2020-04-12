Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Davidson Obituary
Jerry Davidson was a Professor of Music at Kent State University specializing in teaching Class Piano, though he also taught students individually as well. He often performed as accompanist for fellow School of Music professors when they gave public concerts. In addition to his KSU career, Mr. Davidson also taught piano to many private students at his home studio in Kent. Mr. Davidson was born in Jackson, Michigan, and received both his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He will be remembered fondly by his fellow professors as well as by his friends and former students. Due to the current social circumstances, we will have a gathering when restrictions are lifted and can celebrate Jerry's life together. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -