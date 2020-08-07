1/1
Jerry Davidson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Davidson was a Professor of Music at Kent State University specializing in teaching Class Piano, though he also taught students individually as well. He often performed as accompanist for fellow School of Music professors when they gave public concerts. In addition to his KSU career Mr. Davidson also taught piano to many private students at his home studio in Kent. Mr. Davidson was born in Jackson, Michigan, and received both his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He will be remembered fondly by his fellow professors as well as by his friends and former students. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market Street, Akron, with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved