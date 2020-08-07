Jerry Davidson was a Professor of Music at Kent State University specializing in teaching Class Piano, though he also taught students individually as well. He often performed as accompanist for fellow School of Music professors when they gave public concerts. In addition to his KSU career Mr. Davidson also taught piano to many private students at his home studio in Kent. Mr. Davidson was born in Jackson, Michigan, and received both his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He will be remembered fondly by his fellow professors as well as by his friends and former students. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market Street, Akron, with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating.