Jerry "Arms" F. Arnold Jerry F. Arnold, 70, of Cuyahoga Falls went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019 with his wife by his side. Mr. Arnold graduated from East High School in Akron. Following graduation he worked for M.A.C.T.A.C. Adhesive's for 38 years. Jerry enjoyed listening to music, and playing guitar. Going on vacation in Panama City, and Myrtle Beach with friends and family. Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife; Mary Ann Colotto-Arnold; his son, Matt (Amy) Moughler; grandchildren, Joshua, Lily, Cohen, and Ella; brothers, John and Mickey Arnold. There will be a mass held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1761 Second Street in Cuyahoga Falls on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 A.M.
