|
|
Jerry F. Plemons, 80, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, March 14, 2020. A native of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and a life resident of Akron he was born on November 7, 1939 to the late Foster and Jeanette Plemons. He was a member of American Legion Post #449 and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Akron Police Department after 29 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his sons, Michael Plemons, John (Shannon) Plemons; daughter, Nicole (Tony) Cline; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Ann and Mary Plemons. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Fr. Sam Ciccolini officiating. Private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. DUE TO COVID-19 WE ASK THAT IF YOU ARE NOT FEELING WELL OR HAVE BEEN AROUND SOMEONE THAT HAS BEEN SICK THAT YOU REFRAIN FROM COMING TO THE FUNERAL HOME AND SEND YOUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Plemons family. Messages and memories of Jerry can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020