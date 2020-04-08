Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Plemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry F. Plemons


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry F. Plemons Obituary
Jerry F. Plemons, 80, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, March 14, 2020. A native of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and a life resident of Akron he was born on November 7, 1939 to the late Foster and Jeanette Plemons. He was a member of American Legion Post #449 and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Akron Police Department after 29 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his sons, Michael Plemons, John (Shannon) Plemons; daughter, Nicole (Tony) Cline; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Ann and Mary Plemons. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Fr. Sam Ciccolini officiating. Private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. DUE TO COVID-19 WE ASK THAT IF YOU ARE NOT FEELING WELL OR HAVE BEEN AROUND SOMEONE THAT HAS BEEN SICK THAT YOU REFRAIN FROM COMING TO THE FUNERAL HOME AND SEND YOUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Plemons family. Messages and memories of Jerry can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -