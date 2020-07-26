Jerry Franklin Dennison, 79, of Louisville, Ohio, joined his Lord, Jesus Christ (whose word he loved), in Eternal Glory on July 3rd, 2020 at Altercare of Louisville. Jerry was born April 16, 1941 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Erman Rudolph and Kathleen Dennison (Carr). Jerry was preceded in death by son, Jonathan, and is survived by sons, Christopher (Rebecca) Dennison and Nathaniel (Kara) Dennison; one daughter, Patricia (Chris) Pellegrino; eight grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Dennison and Nancy Welch; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. No services were held. His children and grandchildren committed his ashes to the Lord in West Virginia.







