1/1
Jerry Franklin Dennison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Franklin Dennison, 79, of Louisville, Ohio, joined his Lord, Jesus Christ (whose word he loved), in Eternal Glory on July 3rd, 2020 at Altercare of Louisville. Jerry was born April 16, 1941 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Erman Rudolph and Kathleen Dennison (Carr). Jerry was preceded in death by son, Jonathan, and is survived by sons, Christopher (Rebecca) Dennison and Nathaniel (Kara) Dennison; one daughter, Patricia (Chris) Pellegrino; eight grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Dennison and Nancy Welch; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. No services were held. His children and grandchildren committed his ashes to the Lord in West Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved