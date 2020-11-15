Jerry Goldberg, 78, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away November 5th, 2020. He was born August 10, 1942 in Cleveland, the son of Harry and Jo (Rubel). He and wife Connie shared 53 years of marriage. Jerry was a Financial Planner and an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Jo Goldberg and sister, Lois Schwartz. He is survived wife, Connie; daughter, Lisa M. Russell (Brian A.); and grand-daughter, Samantha J. Russell. Per Jerry's request no services will be held. Adams-Mason, 330-535-9186







