Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Jerry Harold Obituary
Jerry Harold, Sr.

Jerry Harold, Sr., 77, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Ovapa, West Virginia on October 19, 1941 to the late Thomas and Bonnie (McCowen) Harold.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lowell and Edward "Dale" Harold and sister, Wanda (Harold) White.

Jerry's memory will live on in the hearts of those who survive; his wife of 56 years, Linda Harold; sons, Jerry and Don Harold; daughter, Sheri Harold; granddaughter, Kendra Harold; grandson, Dakota Harold; great-granddaughter, Harper Triplett; brother, Dennis (Loretta) Harold and family; sister-in-law, Sadie Harold and family; aunt, Alice Harold; Doris and Jim Mills and family; Donald and Janet Shamblen and family; Jeff Harold; nephew, Eric White and family; niece, Julie White.

Jerry was a caring and giving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was hard working with good values that guided him and his family on every path of life. He retired from MacTac in October 2006.

In honoring Jerry's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a future date.

The family has entrusted Jerry's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boetler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or by visiting the website at: www.crossroadshospice.com.

Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit;heckerfuneralhome. com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
