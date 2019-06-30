Jerry L. Glatther



Jerry L. Glatther, 51, passed away June 22, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Gerald and Dessie (McVicker) and was a joy to all who met him.



He is survived by his sister, Sharon Buchanan; nephews, Dan and James (Shannon) and their children, Shane, Stephen, Bailey and Jimmy; and dear friends, Pat, Helen, Jean, Sandy Madden and Rob and Kim.



The Buchanan family has suffered a big loss. He wasn't just a brother or uncle, he was a bright shining star to our family. In his life he touched so many lives and we sure appreciate the love and care everyone has given him.



The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Terry Baker officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019