Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Jerry L. Zemelka

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jerry L. Zemelka, 72, passed away June 8, 2019. He was born June 9, 1946 in Powhatan, OH and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 51 years. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a cryptographer. He worked as a sports manager for Western Reserve Academy and Baldwin Wallace College where a grant was created in his name for his golfing accomplishments.

Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gladys; brothers, Wayne and Michael; and sister, Margie Dimengo; he is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bernice; daughters, Theresa (Mark) Wilson, Ginger (Michael) Carroll; son, Jimmie; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law and friends.

Friends may call 2 hours prior to a 7 p.m. memorial service on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019
