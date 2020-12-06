1/1
Jerry Leon Flippo
WADSWORTH -- Jerry Leon Flippo, 67, of Wadsworth, passed away December 1, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jerry loved going to auctions and tag sales. He was also a movie buff and enjoyed a Friday night dinner and movie with his best friend Theresa. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Flippo; and brother, Michael Flippo. Jerry is survived by his mother, Betty Flippo, of Wadsworth; siblings: John (Sue) Flippo of Kent, Carol Flippo-Miller of Wadsworth, Jane (Bill) White of Wadsworth, Tom Flippo of Woodville, Texas, Steve (Katy) Flippo of Norton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, many friends and a few special people that called him Papaw. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
