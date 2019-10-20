|
Jerry Lynn Anglin, 76, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Belington, West Virginia and had been employed by Manor Care Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by parents, Wilford and Wilda (Daugherty) Anglin; wife, Cathy; son, Gregory; brother, Joseph; and nephew, David. He is survived by beloved companion, Joan Harper; special daughter, Kim McKeown; children, Kimberly Townshend, Becky (Rod) Graham and Kristi (Dan) Haude; sister, Gloria Kay Haddox of Stuart, Florida; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews. Special thank you to the Halo Angels at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for their loving care and compassion; Kristen and Nancy, physical therapists; and Carrie, aide at Copley Health Care Center. Funeral service will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Terry Baker officiating. Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019