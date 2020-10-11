Jerry M. McCann, age 85, of Tallmadge, OH passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1935 in Akron to the late Heber and Ann (Zinkan) McCann. Jerry was a graduate of East High School and attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Akron. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Army. Jerry was an avid basketball and baseball player. He retired as a security officer from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Mark) Snock; son, Kevin (Abigail) McCann; grandchildren, Derek, Erin, Darcy, and Andy; brother, Robert (Lawrette) McCann; sister, Nancy Buhl; many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.