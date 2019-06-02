|
|
Jerry P Olinger
Jerry P Olinger, Sr., age 81, passed away on May 28, 2019.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Rosetta "Lee" of over 59 years; beloved children, Jerry Jr. (Colleen) and Sandra (Shawn) Thornton; grandchildren, Ian and Alixandra; brother, William "Bud"; and very close family friend, Kendra Eckert.
Jerry retired early from Morton Salt after 30 years of service to spend time with his grandchildren whom he loved endlessly. He loved spending time at their cottage on Lake Erie where he enjoyed boating and fishing with the family. He also took great pride in the care of his yard, and poker games with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jerry's name may be made to Parkinson's Research at
Private family services held at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019