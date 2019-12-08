|
Jerry Perona, age 84, was the beloved husband of the late Arlene Betty (nee Koenig); a loving father of Terry (Kathy), and Karen Guild (Jeff); dearest grandfather and great-grandfather; son of the late John F Perona, and the late Lucille and Stanley Bielicki; dear brother of Waymond (Dolly), Jane Schuetz (Kenneth), Stanley Bielicki Jr. (Nancy) and the late John (Christine); cherished companion of Freda Royed. Jerry was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Family suggests memorial contributions in his name to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave., E. Cleveland, OH 44115. Friends may call at the FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD., (ST RT 82) SAGAMORE HILLS where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM. VISITATION THURSDAY, 4-8 PM. Interment Northfield Macedonia Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019