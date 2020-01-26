Home

Jerry R. LeMasters Obituary
AKRON, OH -- Jerry. R. LeMasters, 79, passed away the 18th of January 2020. He was travelling the world at the time of his passing. Jerry spent his youth in central West Virginia. He attended West Virginia University and obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering Electives and U.S. Army Services. After graduation, he went to work for Firestone International Company. His 44 year career with Firestone began in Akron and took him to several places he enjoyed such as Brazil, Venezuela, Costa Rica, and Italy. Jerry retired from Material Development at Bridgestone Akron Technical Center in 2009. He was a member of the GumDippers and the Herzo Base Survivors since he had been stationed by the U.S. Army at that security agency base in Germany. Jerry was preceded in his death by his parents, (Herbert and Elsie LeMasters); brothers, (Clinton, Florian "Gene", and Herbert "Shortie" LeMasters), and his sister, (Janet LeMasters Smith). He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as great and great great nieces and nephews, too numerous to count. Jerry's final day was spent exploring which was a passion of his throughout his life. He was on a shore excursion during his latest cruise adventure in New Zealand viewing beautiful seas and mountains. Jerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends all over the world. Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no services. His ashes will be interred in a niche at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Weirton, West Virginia.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
