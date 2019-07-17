|
|
Jerry S. White
Jerry S. White, 61, of Wadsworth, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 5, 1957 in Wheeling, WV, he had been an area resident most of his life. Jerry was self-employed at Transtech Automation as a machinist. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Preceded in death by parents, Verdis and Allie White; wife, Patricia Ann (Powell) White; great-grandson, Jackson and stepchildren, Kevin and Veronica; Jerry is survived by his daughters, Jessica (George) and Melissa (Romolus); step children, Belinda and Rebecca; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; best friends, Glenda, Clyde and Todd.
Per the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held Saturday, July 20th at 2 p.m. at 10220 Congress Road, W. Salem, Ohio 44287.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019