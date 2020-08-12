1/1
Jerry T. Boston
1934 - 2020
Jerry T. Boston, 86, went home to be with his Lord on August 10, 2020. He was born April 30, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to the late Harry and Susie Boston and graduated from Akron South High School. Jerry worked as a machinist for 44 years for Meggitt which formerly was Goodyear Aerospace. He was a longtime member of Akron First Wesleyan Church and currently attended Grace Church, Norton. He was a family man who loved spending time with them. He especially enjoyed hunting and playing ball with his boys. Jerry was preceded in death by his siblings, Bob Boston, Lindy Boston, and Ethel Balding. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis; sons, Tom (Kathy) Boston, Dale (Marsha) Boston, and Steve (Norma) Boston; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, Ohio, on Friday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service beginning at 12 p.m., Pastor Dale Boston officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Funeral home map, directions, and the Boston Family Tribute Wall can be found at the funeral home website. Bacher - Norton 330-825-3633




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
AUG
14
Service
12:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
