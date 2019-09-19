|
|
Jerry T. Conrad Jerry Thomas Conrad, 70, passed away on September 14, 2019. He was born November 23, 1948 to the late Grover and Rose Conrad in Akron. He worked as a machinist for B&C Machine. Jerry loved spending time with family and sharing stories with them. He was a caring, kind-hearted man who was helpful and generous to others. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Jodi (Donnie) Scheck; granddaughters; Ashley, Hannah, and Hailey Scheck; great-granddaughter; Joanne; many brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial gathering of family and friends will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jerry's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019