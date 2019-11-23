|
|
Jerry passed away on November 17, 2019. He graduated from Central High School in 1956. He joined the Air Force on his 18th birthday and then spent the year of 1957 in Korea. He discharged from the Air Force in 1960. He retired from Summa in 2000 and proceeded to live up to the idea of retirement, staying on the couch and watching TV, while going out for a drink in the evening. He started slowing down in 2014 due to health problems. Because of this he stopped drinking. It was heard that several bars closed down after that. His health finally got the better of him, taking him to join his mother Florence; father Jerry; and aunt Honey in Heaven. He is survived by wife, Laura Valk; mother and father-in-law, Monta and John McCrum; brother-in-law, John McCrum Jr.; sister-in-law, Teri (Wayne Sandy) Genet; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. Private family burial be at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, buy your favorite drink and raise a toast to our dear friend Jerry. I love you more. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 23, 2019