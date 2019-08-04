|
Jerry W. Unroe
Jerry William Unroe, 77, of Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born in Kent, Ohio, Jerry was a graduate of Kent State University in Journalism and Mass Communication. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander of U.S. Navy. He was on active duty from 1964 to 1967 serving on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Enterprise as a Communications Officer and a member of the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps. In civilian life, his career consisted of being a Human Resources Manager for various small companies in the greater Cleveland and Akron, Ohio area.
In the local community, he proudly served as the Co-Chair of the Hudson Tree Commission while also taking an active role in various veteran organizations over the years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed fly fishing in both Virginia and Ohio, was a genealogist for the family, and an avid reader of history and amateur astronomer. He was a perpetual diplomat and was known by his friends and family as having a quirky sense of humor in both good and challenging times. Jerry was considered a most loving and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, and veteran.
His survivors include his son, Joel (Carrie) Unroe; granddaughters, Keira, Keely, and Charlie of North Aurora, Ill.; his daughter, Colleen Unroe of State College, Pa.; sister, Peggy (Ray) Jirousek of Richfield, Ohio; many extended family members in Ohio and the mountains of Virginia, including Uncle Lawrence and Aunt Eva Vines of Buchanan, Virginia; his Uncle J.C. and Barbara Pendleton of New Castle, Virginia, and Rita Unroe of Iron Gate, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Unroe, a local elementary public school teacher who passed in 2006 in addition to his parents, Lewis "Pete" Unroe and Eleanor Pendleton Unroe of Kent.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of a Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Parish, (340 North Main Street, Hudson), with his final resting place at Markille Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232 or https://www.operationhomefront.org in Memory of Lieutenant Commander Jerry Unroe (Ret).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019