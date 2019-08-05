Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Parish
340 North Main Street
Hudson, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Unroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry W. Unroe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry W. Unroe Obituary
Jerry W. Unroe

Jerry William Unroe, 77, of Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of a Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Parish (340 North Main Street, Hudson), with his final resting place at Markille Cemetery in Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232 or https://www.operationhomefront.org in Memory of Lieutenant Commander Jerry Unroe.

Please visit Jerry's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
Download Now