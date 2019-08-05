|
|
Jerry W. Unroe
Jerry William Unroe, 77, of Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of a Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Parish (340 North Main Street, Hudson), with his final resting place at Markille Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232 or https://www.operationhomefront.org in Memory of Lieutenant Commander Jerry Unroe.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2019