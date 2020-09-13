Jerry "Buzz" Wayne Sands went to be with our Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side. Jerry was born May 12, 1952 in Barberton, Ohio to the late George and Lena Sands. Jerry had a heart of gold. He had spent many years fighting COPD as well as Parkinsons's disease prior to illness. Jerry was a hard worker - he loved building and working on his trucks, cook-outs with big fires, and spending time with his children and dear friends. He enjoyed everything about Harley-Davidson motorcycles and culture. Jerry is survived by wife, Elaine Griffin-Sands; daughters, Rhonda (Richard A.) Wise, Angel (Bobby) Bennett, Kathrine Curry; son, Michael Clark; brother, Ronnie (Karen) Sands; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and dear friend, Rick Johnson. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Sands; his father, George Sands and a son, Erik Sands. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery of Ohio in Seville. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made In Memory of Jerry Sands to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, Va 22151 or at Hopeforthewarriors.org