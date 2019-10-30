Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse E. Garrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse E. Garrison Obituary
Jesse E. Garrison, 88, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home. He was born in Green County, PA on March 5, 1931, the son of Harold and Pearl Jones Garrison. Jesse retired from Teledine Monarch. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jesse was a Godly man, who loved his family dearly and attended church regularly. He is survived by his son and two daughters, and their spouses; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. A second visitation time will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, from 10:00 to 10:30, with a service immediately following at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now