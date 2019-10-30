|
Jesse E. Garrison, 88, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home. He was born in Green County, PA on March 5, 1931, the son of Harold and Pearl Jones Garrison. Jesse retired from Teledine Monarch. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jesse was a Godly man, who loved his family dearly and attended church regularly. He is survived by his son and two daughters, and their spouses; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. A second visitation time will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, from 10:00 to 10:30, with a service immediately following at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019