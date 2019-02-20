Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Christian Church
4613 S. Main St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse H. Childs


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jesse H. Childs

Jesse H. Childs, 87, of Akron, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1931 in Oakland, Maryland to the late William and Ruby Childs. Jesse proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Ohio Bell after 37 years of service. He was a longtime member of Lakeview Christian Church. Jesse was very creative and was a talented artist and woodworker. He loved history, particularly the Civil War period. He was generous with his time, volunteering for numerous organizations. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his infant brother, Richard. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Sally; children, James Childs and Kim (Pete) Lopez; sister, Peggy (Galen) Tobias; and granddaughters, Jessica, Alandra, and Benita Lopez. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44319. Jesse will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Christian Church. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now