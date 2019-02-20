Jesse H. Childs



Jesse H. Childs, 87, of Akron, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1931 in Oakland, Maryland to the late William and Ruby Childs. Jesse proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Ohio Bell after 37 years of service. He was a longtime member of Lakeview Christian Church. Jesse was very creative and was a talented artist and woodworker. He loved history, particularly the Civil War period. He was generous with his time, volunteering for numerous organizations. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his infant brother, Richard. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Sally; children, James Childs and Kim (Pete) Lopez; sister, Peggy (Galen) Tobias; and granddaughters, Jessica, Alandra, and Benita Lopez. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44319. Jesse will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Christian Church. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.