Jesse James Perkins Sr.
1976 - 2020
NOW AND THEN WADSWORTH -- Jesse James Perkins Sr., 44, of Wadsworth, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020. Jesse was born on January 25, 1976 in Barberton, OH and was a life long resident of Wadsworth, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Perkins; uncles, Gary Flinn, Larry Flinn and James Flinn; and aunt, Cathy Johnson. Jesse is survived by his sons: Jesse James Perkins Jr. and Jay Douglas Perkins; his loving mother, Carolyn Flinn; step dad, Mike Moriana; brother, Paul (Heidi) Flohr; niece, Naomi Grace Flohr; uncles, Junior (Linda) Flinn, Billy Flinn and aunt, Chrissie (Jerry) Blake; many cousins; his boss Dan Beers and the Beers family that also considered Jesse a member of their family; numerous friends and co-workers. Jesse was employed by Trade Winds Construction as the General Manager and Field Supervisor. He was a master drywaller and perfected his trade and was a welder also. Jesse worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed afternoons on his Harley Davidson, was an avid hunter and Browns fan. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Pine View Acres, 11991 Orville Rd., Massillon, OH 44647, where a funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the service. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
