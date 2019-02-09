Jesse "Big Jess" James



Williamson Jr.



Jesse James Williamson Jr., passed away on February 6, 2019.



He was born on November 20, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was educated in the Akron Public School System, graduating from Hower Vocational High School. While attending Hower, he mastered the trade mechanical drafting, earned the Manhood Award, and graduated third in his class. He also received several awards in basketball and played with Gus Johnson. After high school, he went into the United States Army and served as a Military Police Officer. He retired from General Motors and worked for the City of Akron. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending countless hours at the race track.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Callie (Hardy) Flint and Jesse J. Williamson Sr.; wives, Miriam Williamson and Carolyn Williamson; brothers, Frank and



Curtis Williamson; sister, Sandra Garrett; stepfather, Robert Flint. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Benjamin Williamson,



LaNell (John) Brantley, Jonathan (Yvonne) Williamson, Denise Williamson, Tavia (Eric) Bodiford, Jesse (Tanya) Williamson III, Beverly Crawford, Veronica Crawford, and Ernie Crawford; grandchildren: Jermeny (Angie) Johnson, Trent McCallum, Tahj McCallum, Danielle Williamson, Jesse Williamson IV; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Janese (Roosevelt) Engram, Bernadette Williamson, Sylvia Flint, Jesse J. Banks; friends, Mack Stephens, The Reids, Melvin Twitty, Pop Reynolds, Tate, Jimmy Hicks, and many other countless friends at Northfield Race Track.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1241 Grant St, Akron 44301, Pastor Curtis Minter Sr. eulogizing. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Mr. Williamson will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 957 Independence Ave, Akron, OH 44310. Arrangements handled by NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME (330) 784-3334. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary