Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Jesse R. Hutchison, 76, departed this earthly life on January 26, 2020. Born in Dozier, AL, he worked in Diamond Crystal Salt Co, for 42 years, last working in 2004. He loved to fish, going to dog races and travel. Preceded in death by his parents, Tillis and Theola Hutchison and daughter, Robin, he leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Gloria; children, James and Floreen of Cleveland, daughter, Renee; brothers, Max (Floreen), Danny and Leonard, all of Akron, OH; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where the family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of service. Condolences can be sent to 720 E. Crosier St., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
