Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Ryan Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Ryan Smith Obituary
Jesse Ryan Smith Jesse passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2019 at the age of 18. He was born and raised in Akron, OH. Jesse had a heart of gold. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, music, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Harley A. Williams Jr, uncle Jimmy, and cousins, Johnny and Dejhon. He was the beloved son of Kathy and Charlie Smith. Brothers; his right hand man Charles (Kaycee), Justin, and Joshua. His grandparents, Doris Williams, Madge and James Smith. He is leaving behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was the best uncle to Charles III and Jayla. He was the boyfriend to his other half Kailey Akins. A big thank you to Summit Academy for everything you have done. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44305, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now