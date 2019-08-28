|
|
Jesse Ryan Smith Jesse passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2019 at the age of 18. He was born and raised in Akron, OH. Jesse had a heart of gold. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, music, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Harley A. Williams Jr, uncle Jimmy, and cousins, Johnny and Dejhon. He was the beloved son of Kathy and Charlie Smith. Brothers; his right hand man Charles (Kaycee), Justin, and Joshua. His grandparents, Doris Williams, Madge and James Smith. He is leaving behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was the best uncle to Charles III and Jayla. He was the boyfriend to his other half Kailey Akins. A big thank you to Summit Academy for everything you have done. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44305, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019