Jessica A. Biege, 27, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2020 at home in Northfield, OH. She was a 2011 graduate of Ellet High School, attended Akron U and currently employed by InfoCision. She leaves behind many to mourn her loss, especially daughter, Ellie who was the light of her life; mom, Shelley A. Wank (Tom) of Cuyahoga Falls; dad, Hugh D. Biege (Julie) of Copley; sisters, Alex Biege of Akron and Caroline Bialke (Logan Ostry) of Copley; grandmother, Barb Skidmore of Bath and other family from outside the area. Calling hours will be on MONDAY, October 5, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N Miller Road, with service immediately following. Pastor Gordon Hayberg officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Billow's Facebook page. Per COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shaw JCC Akron Families Supporting Families Program (750 White Pond Dr., Akron, OH 44320) and Humility of Mary Housing (2251 Front St. #210, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 and hmhousing.org
