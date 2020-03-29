|
Jessica (Jessie) Florence Scalera - Pacheco Jessica (Jessie) Florence Scalera - Pacheco, age 35, of Firestone Park became an angel on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She suddenly passed away at Aultman Hospital in Massillon. She was the oldest sibling, born on March 7, 1985 to James (Jamie) and Julie Scalera. Jessica attended Garfield High School. She got married in 2010 to Pedro Pacheco. Jessica was a very girly girl. She loved glamorous and flashy things. Her favorite color was pink and sparkles. Jessica was the most warm hearted soul there was. She always embraced you into her arms with a hug. Survivors of Jessica are her Father James, Step mom Edith , 4 daughters, Alexis, Madison, Maya, Maria, Sister jennifer and brother in law, David, nephew Gabriel, uncle Ralph, and cousins Laura, Melissa, James , and Phillip. She was preceded in death by her mother Julie Scalera, best friend Michael Smith Jr., grandma Flo, and grandmother Patsy. Plans for a memorial will be at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020