Jessica L. Gault, 36, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a life resident of the Barberton area. Preceded in death by her father, Leslie Athens Sr. Jessica is survived by her husband, Clayton Gault III; daughter, Jasmine; son, Dominick; mother, Sylvia; sister, Teresa (John) Murray; brother, Leslie Athens II; mother-in-law, Shirley Gault; father-in-law, Clayton Gault Jr.; brother-in-law, Nickalous (Sadie) Gault; several nieces; other relatives and friends. Due to the current circumstances private services will be held for the family. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.