) Jessie Doig Clark, a kind, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at her Hudson home with family by her side on September 7th, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on February 28th, 1924 in Dorchester, MA to Albert and Mary Doig. Growing up in the Village of Padanaram in South Dartmouth, MA, she graduated from Dartmouth High School and later received her degree from Lasell College, Class of 1944. She served her country as a Navy Wave during WWII. She lived in Cuyahoga Falls, OH for 61 years before moving to Hudson and had been a member of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ congregation since 1961. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter M. Clark, Jr., and her grandson, Brandon Clark. She is survived by her children, Thomas Clark (Brenda) and Nancy Davis (James); grandchildren, Taylor (Krystle) and Mackenzie Clark, Adam Davis (Ashley) and Ashley Smith (Ben) and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
. (Billow FALLS Chapel)