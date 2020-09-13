1/2
Jessie Clark
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Jessie Doig Clark, a kind, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at her Hudson home with family by her side on September 7th, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on February 28th, 1924 in Dorchester, MA to Albert and Mary Doig. Growing up in the Village of Padanaram in South Dartmouth, MA, she graduated from Dartmouth High School and later received her degree from Lasell College, Class of 1944. She served her country as a Navy Wave during WWII. She lived in Cuyahoga Falls, OH for 61 years before moving to Hudson and had been a member of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ congregation since 1961. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter M. Clark, Jr., and her grandson, Brandon Clark. She is survived by her children, Thomas Clark (Brenda) and Nancy Davis (James); grandchildren, Taylor (Krystle) and Mackenzie Clark, Adam Davis (Ashley) and Ashley Smith (Ben) and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FALLS Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved