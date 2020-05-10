TOGETHER AGAIN STOW -- Jessie J. Smith, born May 28, 1927 in Looneyville, W.V., passed into God's glorious palace May 8, 2020, where she will be united with her husband, Ira Smith and sons, Thomas and Ted. She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Leslie), Tracy (Debie) and Trent (Sheri); 4 grandchildren, Kelly (Tony), Erin (Cody), Adam and Cody; 5 great-grandchildren, Bryson, Kendall, Alana, Janelle and Rowen; brother, George (Cathy) Epling, and sister, Rita (Dan) Allen. Services and burial at Stow Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.