"Praise the Lord, Oh my soul, and forget not all his benefits He forgives all my sins and heals all my diseases." Psalm 103 Jessie Loman passed away on August 3rd, 2020 at the age of 103. She was one of 16 children born to Nicoli and Helen Harp on March 12, 1917, in Maderia Pennsylvania. Born with a servant's heart, she was gifted at home decor, cooking, floral arrangements, and anything else to make the home look lovely. In the past, she was featured in the Akron Beacon Journal for her hand-made Christmas ornaments that are always a part of every family Christmas. Jessie loved being a housewife and if you stopped by for a visit you were sure to get something homemade to eat as you sat around her kitchen table. Jessie is survived by her son, Karl Loman and his wife Linda; her grandchildren, Nathan Loman and Danielle Royer (David Royer); her great-grandchildren, Hannah Royer and Andrew Royer; her sister, Dorothy Woton of Dallas, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. On her grave marker, she chose John 15; "Love one another as I have loved you". Her family would like to thank her for the example of hospitality she set for those around her. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug., 7th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10 a.m. until service time. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.