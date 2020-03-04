|
|
Jessie Mae Blackmon, 86, took her flight to her eternal home, gaining her "Heavenly Wings" on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Jessie was a longtime and faithful member of United Baptist Church. Jessie is survived by son, Ronald Smith of Akron, Ohio; daughters, Theresa (Thomas) Parker of Elmore, Alabama; Merilyn Blackmon, and Angela Duck of Akron, Ohio; brother, Samuel (Barbara) Smith of Pensacola, Florida; sisters, Mary (Ceasar) Jones, Marie Roper, Shirley (J.T.) Coleman, Virginia (Billie) Patterson, all of Montgomery, Alabama; a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at United Baptist Church, 1007 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH. Funeral services will immediately follow. Internment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1145 Cadillac Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020