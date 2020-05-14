) Jewel Dean Smith, age 91, passed away on May 12, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1929 in Jellico, Tenn. and was one of eight children born to Lloyd and Maude Creekmore. She was a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Jewel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 wonderful years, Lewis "Bud" Smith; sisters, Ruby Enix, Mable Moses, Margaret Taylor; brother, Roy "Frank" Creekmore; and her little Yorkies, Trouble and Scooby. She is survived by her son, Roy "Fred" Smith (Carol); grandson, Jeff (Karen); granddaughter, Kristen (Ron); great-grandchildren, Connor and Melina Smith and Tori Wilson; brothers, Bob, Raymond (Pat), and John (Betty) Creekmore. Jewel's family was her life. She enjoyed vacationing to the Outer Banks, always with family and friends. The Creekmore Thanksgiving Reunion was a tradition for more than 60 years. She was very proud of her home. It was always immaculate as well as her yard. She was a "great" cook and was famous for her pies and cakes. She will be in our hearts forever. "Precious soul, O peaceful morning; Life with Jesus has just begun. Loved ones left behind, please don't cry; for at our Savior's side I'll wait for you." Thanks to The Colony where she spent the last 5-1/2 years. Special thanks to Mr. Will Little and Karen Anderson, and Coleene Sense and Santa Jackson from Asana Hospice Care. Private services will be held with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to The Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com