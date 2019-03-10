Jewel Grimes TOGETHER AGAIN



Jewel Grimes, 89, passed away February 28, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. Jewel was a member of The Chapel and had worked at Kmart as a cashier. She was a loving, caring, giving, selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all.



Jewel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Elmer "Al" Grimes and sister, Marilyn Ancona. Jewel is survived by her daughters, Deborah (James) Pfeil of North Canton and Terri (John) Yelling of Tallmadge; son, John (Pamela) Grimes of Cuyahoga Falls; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Janice Ghaster and Sue Grimes both of Akron.



Visitation will be 10 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Isaac Van Epps officiating. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019