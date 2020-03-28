|
|
Jewel Miller, age 92, passed away on March 24, 2020. Born in Somerset, Ky., she lived in Uniontown most of her life and was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene. Jewel was employed as a cashier in the grocery industry, and her smiling face greeted many customers over the years at Hummel's IGA in North Canton. Preceded in death by her husband, James; and parents, Teddy and Ella (Marcum) Burton, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685, where Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Dr. Wayne Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2020