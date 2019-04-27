Jill Nelson



Hoffman



Our beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, Jill Nelson Hoffman, 61, of Akron, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019.



She was born in Akron, Ohio on December 3, 1957 to Donald and Jeanne Nelson and lived her entire life in Akron.



Jill loved her family dearly, especially her three children, Kristin, Kyle and Katey. She was a devoted mother as they grew up, often planning play dates, making annual Halloween costumes, attending every school game and event and having an open door policy when it came to having friends over. She was the ultimate mom.



She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Karl. She was devoted to her husband of 41 years and absolutely adored him. Jill had a very special place in her heart for her six siblings, Jeff, Debbie, David, Julie, Dede and Drew, often seeing them when the family gathered for Sunday dinners. Another love of Jill's were her dogs, Belle and Stella, she loved them like family members, often "spoiling them rotten", as she liked to say.



Jill was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Karl Anthony Hoffman; her mother, Jeanne Nelson; father, Don Nelson; sister, Debra Nelson Koontz and her nephew, Adam Wilson. She is survived by her three children, Kristin (Mike), Kyle (Kari) and Katey (Michael); grandchildren, Gabriella, Nola, Owen, Harper, Grayson and Monrowe; her siblings, Jeff, David (Susie), Julie (Ray), Dede (Kurt) and Drew; her mother and father-in-law, William and Mildred Hoffman. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Jeff, David, Jason, Justin, Erin, Evan, Chase, Mckenzie and Alexandria as well as the entire Hoffman family and beloved friends.



A private service will be held in honor of Jill. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019