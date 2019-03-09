Jill Setree



Jill Setree, age 77, passed away quietly on March 4,2019 after a short battle with metastatic brain cancer.



Jill was born on August 10, 1941 in Akron, Ohio where she attended high school, college and graduate school. Jill taught exceptional children in the Akron Public School system for many years before retiring. During that time, she had been provided a teaching grant with which she made a trip to South America. She also received newspaper attention in the social section for various creative crafts ideas used in her classroom. She attended Calvary Baptist Church with her sister, Jeanine in her later years. While her health was more robust, she enjoyed athletic activities like swimming and hiking with her brother, Jack. When she became less active, she read fiction voraciously.



She had an artistic make-up which she expressed in the visual arts in her high school and college years. She won a city-wide award in 10th grade for a painting and sketched pencil drawings at home. Later in Jill's life every family member benefited from her prolific poetry about seasons, holidays and all the people she loved. It was in her art that she was able to reconcile beauty, industry and intention with the more bothersome aspects of human nature.



We will remember Jill for her uncanny ability to know most of the Jeopardy answers, and how she knew the lyrics to every hymn during our Christmas sing-alongs and while she was in hospice.



Jill was preceded in death (December 2008) by her devoted and jovial husband, Philip. They maintained an active interest in the Victims Assistance program in Akron, and together enjoyed many family gatherings. Their regard for children insured that each of her great nieces and nephews felt special.



Survivors include sister, Jeanine Hunton, widow of Joseph; brother, Jack Banas, husband of Cheryl; nephew, Timothy Hunton, husband of Georgia; niece, Julie Shoup, wife of Douglas; nephew, Daniel Hunton, husband of Peggy; and great nephews, Jared Shoup, Jacob Shoup and Eric Hunton and great- nieces, Emily Hunton, Jenna Shoup and Ellen Hunton.



Funeral service, officiated by Pastor Aaron Furman of Calvary Baptist Church, is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home (810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221). Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service.



A short service will take place at the graveside following the funeral at Hillside Memorial Park (1025 Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44312).