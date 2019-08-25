|
Jim Eickelman On the afternoon of August 22, 2019, Jim Eickelman passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Jim was born in Carmi, Ill. and lived his entire life in the Akron and Mogadore areas. Jim graduated from East High School in 1946 and retired from the Akron Beacon Journal, then worked for Martin Wheel for many years. He served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the Army in Korea during World War II. He was lucky to have met and married the love of his life, Ruth. They were married for 63 years and enjoyed life to the fullest. They traveled together often, making many trips to their favorite destinations, Daytona Beach and Las Vegas. Jim loved cars and watching NASCAR racing. He was a true family man, soft spoken and very kind. He will be dearly missed by his children, Yvonne Eickelman and Jim (Maryann) Eickelman; grandchildren, Erin (Derek) Klaus, Steve (Lexy) Eickelman, Angela (Drew) Hiltbrand; and five beautiful great-grandchildren. The family wants to thank the employees at the Gables of Green who were wonderful, loving and caring to him for the past 1-1/2 years. We also want to thank the wonderful people of ClearPath Hospice who came to his side with love and respect. A special thank you to Dr. Matthew Taylor for his many years of care and concern. The family is having a private service to celebrate Dad's (Grandpa's) life. Cremation has taken place, and he will be put to final rest next to the love of his life, wife Ruth. Thank you to everyone who shared part of their life with Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations of thanks can be sent to ClearPath Hospice, 475 Wolf Ledges Parkway, Akron, OH 44311. Dad always said, "If I don't have anything to worry about I get worried". Well Dad, you have no more worries. We love you, Dad, and are already missing you. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019