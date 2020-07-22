, Jr. Jim H. Hamilton, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born January 30, 1941 in Russellville, AL to the late Jim, Sr. and Cherry Hamilton and was a graduate of East High School. Jim was a faithful member of Zion Temple Church for over 50 years and was an ordained deacon and other positions. He was retired from Chrysler Corp., in Twinsburg, with 37 seven years in 2000 and perfect attendance. Preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William F. Lucas and John Hamilton; sister, Brenda Elton, he leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Lucille Hamilton; sons, Darryl A. Hamilton, Sr. (Angela), Lanier Hamilton; daughter, Monica L. Hamilton-McVay; brother, Charles Hamilton; sister, Hattie Terrell (Willie); five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. HomeGoing service will be held, Friday, July 24, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. The family will welcome friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Mark A. Ward, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 2934 Popham St., Akron, OH 44314