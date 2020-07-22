1/1
Jim H. Hamilton
1941 - 2020
, Jr. Jim H. Hamilton, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born January 30, 1941 in Russellville, AL to the late Jim, Sr. and Cherry Hamilton and was a graduate of East High School. Jim was a faithful member of Zion Temple Church for over 50 years and was an ordained deacon and other positions. He was retired from Chrysler Corp., in Twinsburg, with 37 seven years in 2000 and perfect attendance. Preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William F. Lucas and John Hamilton; sister, Brenda Elton, he leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Lucille Hamilton; sons, Darryl A. Hamilton, Sr. (Angela), Lanier Hamilton; daughter, Monica L. Hamilton-McVay; brother, Charles Hamilton; sister, Hattie Terrell (Willie); five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. HomeGoing service will be held, Friday, July 24, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. The family will welcome friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Mark A. Ward, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 2934 Popham St., Akron, OH 44314




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
JUL
24
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Decon Hamilton be missed.

Love Sharese and Kevin Ashford
Sharese Lewis
Friend
July 23, 2020
He was a nice and sweet person and always smiling.
Sharese Lewis
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dec. Hamilton a true child of God he will be missed, he was my mentor in the church, may God be with the family. RIP my brother.
Marvin Bennett Jr.
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dec.Hamilton was truly a child of God, whom i had the pleasure of knowing for years, he was my mentor in the church he will be missed.
RIP.May God be with you my brother.
Marvin Bennett Jr.
Friend
July 23, 2020
To Hamilton Family my deepest condolences & prayers!
Dawn Murray-Rouse
Friend
July 23, 2020
We love Papa Hamilton so very much. He was very important in our grandsons lives. We told them today about his transition and they were so sad.
Momma Hamilton, Marcus, Micah and Moses send you there love and well wishes. Vicky sends hers as well. She will not be able to be there. I WILL BE THERE! Praying and love y'all!
Edward and Vicky Dixon
Friend
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Otho Bowe
Friend
July 23, 2020
To the Hamilton family we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies during this difficult time. Jim was truly a Man of God and I enjoyed our conversations. Will truly miss him. God Bless you and comfort you.
Quinn & Dee Simpson
Quinn Simpson
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charles and Cynthia Hamilton
Family
July 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Julie was a kind and soft spoken man. He loved his family and was a faithful man of God. To the family I pray that God strength you during this difficult time. Much Love from your Chattanooga Family

Anna Laura Mitchell
Family
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ollie and Hope
Friend
July 22, 2020
I will treasure all the encouraging talks we had and his warm smile he will truly be missed
Novella Grant
Friend
July 22, 2020
RIH Dad! Mama Lucille I love you, may God comfort & keep you in his loving grace, my condolences to the Hamilton children & FAM
Versie Moore Watts
Friend
July 22, 2020
Deacon Hamilton a Pilar of Zion Temple. When I think of him I think of my Dad Rev. Strickland because he was always right there by his side. I’m praying for the family that God will fill the void because a mighty tree has fallen. We know that he is with the lord!
Denise Waterman
Friend
July 22, 2020
y deepest condolences and prayers for strength, healing and comfort to the family at this difficult time. GOD BLESS
Marcella Gibbs
Friend
July 22, 2020
Uncle Jim I’m going to miss u❤ Who gone say the prayers at family functions now? Who gone pull me to the side and make sure I’m on track now? You’ll definitely be missed down here keep and eye on me still ok I love you!!!!! I know your watching over Aunt Lu especially and Monica Bri and Ki momma. Big hugs and kisses and tell my granny an papa I love them!!!
Toshia Sams and family
Family
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Margaret & James Roberts
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
