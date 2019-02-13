Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:45 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
2121 6th Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
2121 6th Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jim K. Heilmeier


Jim K. Heilmeier Obituary
Jim K. Heilmeier

Jim K. Heilmeier, 89, a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his sons on February 8, 2019 and was reunited with the love of his life, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Phi Kappa Tau Foundation (www.phikappatau.org/give) or the Akron YMCA.

The funeral service will be held TODAY, Wednesday, February 13 at 10 a.m., at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, with calling hours one hour prior to the service.

Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
