Jim K. Heilmeier
Jim K. Heilmeier, 89, a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his sons on February 8, 2019 and was reunited with the love of his life, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Phi Kappa Tau Foundation (www.phikappatau.org/give) or the Akron YMCA.
The funeral service will be held TODAY, Wednesday, February 13 at 10 a.m., at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, with calling hours one hour prior to the service.
Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019