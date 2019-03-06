Jim (Leslie James) Martin



It is with great sadness the family of Jim (Leslie James) Martin announces his passing after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia at the age of 73 on Saturday, February 23, 2019.



Jim will be missed by his wife, Teresa Martin; sister, Karen Martin (Steve) Duffy; daughter, Lesley Martin (Dave) Flora, and granddaughters, Violet and Grace; son, James Martin; grandchildren, Kaiden, Mikah, and Embyr. Jim was much-loved by his step-children, Sue (Stuart) Godfrey, and grandchildren, Elliott, Maggie, and Henry; Pat (Lezlie) McCrory, and grandchildren, Israel, and Eden; Bob (Jennifer) McCrory, and grandchildren, Dillon, Ethan, and Sophia, and John (Melissa) McCrory and grandson, John Junior.



Jim was born Thursday, August 9, 1945, the son of Leslie C. Martin and Margaret A. (Higgins) Martin. Jim lived a long life of service to others through the law degree he obtained with honors from the University of Akron, where he served as an Air Force ROTC Cadet and part of the Law Review. He loved best helping those who had no other source of assistance. Jim enjoyed his service as the Law Director to the City of Stow, Ohio, and considered it a highlight of his life. He practiced law in both Ohio and Arizona, and made friends wherever he went.



Jim loved hosting others, whether it was in his home or any other of his businesses, and was a generous giver of his time and material possessions. God blessed him with a quirky sense of humor and the gift of gab.



A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.



Family and friends may visit at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia 30047. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.