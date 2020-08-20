1/1
Jim Singleton
Jim Singleton passed away August 18, 2020 after battling medical issues for several years. A graduate of St. Vincent High School ('67) and Walsh College, Jim was the owner of Hall Entertainment Security, a company that focused on security at music events for over 40 years. For many years he toured with the Who, U2, Page and Plant, and the Rolling Stones hiring his local counterparts for the venues. A lifelong car collector he will be missed by his car buddies and the parts stores. Some local dining spots will miss the Ace and Fitz show, a weekly lunch date that lasted over 40 years. Special thanks goes to his friends that have helped him over the years and particularly his brother Larry and Joe P. who were always there for him. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane, father, Norman and his sister, Sandra Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Roth and Barbara Alesch (Richard); brothers, Larry (Linda) and Dave (Paula); and his nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Sebastian Parish Foundation, 476 Mull Ave., Akron 44320.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020
What a nice picture and tribute to Jim. My condolences to all the Singelton Family.

KIpp
Kipp Buehrle
Friend
August 20, 2020
Great guy, very sorry
Ron Piekarski
Friend
