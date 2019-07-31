|
|
Jim Sisk, Jr.
Jim Sisk, Jr., born July 14, 1955, went home to be with the Lord on July 24th, 2019. Jim was born in Painesville, Ohio to Jimmy and Millie Sisk.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, John. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail; his son, Tyler (Brittany) Sisk; his sister, Pam (Ron) Bruder; brother, Terry Sisk; his two grandchildren, Trevor and Emily Sisk; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene of Canal Fulton, 771 Cherry St. E, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. Family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Canal Fulton Cemetery.
The family would appreciate monetary donations.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019