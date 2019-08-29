|
Jimmie Beth Turner Jimmie Beth Turner, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the arms of her loving husband. She was very grateful for her life. In addition to a loving marriage of 44 years, she shared with her family that she had done everything on her bucket list, including traveling from the Atlantic to the Pacific, spending winters in Fort Myers, Florida, and fishing with her family on the boat or at the beach. She loved her family. Jimmie said she lived well and was comforted that she would be joining her mother Doris Seitz and sister Judi Seiler Coupe; as well as other deceased family and friends. She is survived by husband Michael Lee Turner; son Donald (Kathy) Turner; daughter Sonia Badgett; step children, Tammy Lazenko, Kim (Ray) Kline, Scott Turner, Robert Garber; grandchildren, Cory (Jessica) Lazenko, Brandon Lazenko, Justin Badgett, Rachel and Nicole Turner, and Carter Kline; great grandchildren, Brodi and Cayden Lazenko; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., Celebrant Kevin O'Brien will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019