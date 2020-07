Jimmie Grant, Jr., 77, of Akron, OH passed away on July 25, 2020.Visitation will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 11am-12pm with a time of sharing by family and friends at noon. He will be laid to rest at Mount Peace Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks required. To view full obituary, or leave a special message for the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com