Jimmie Hugh Watson, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020. He was born in Empire Alabama on October 11, 1939 but, lived most of his life in Doylestown, Ohio. He is the son of the late Cecil D. Watson and Claudia Estes Watson. Jimmie celebrated 59 years of marriage with his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Ann Williams Watson, whom he married on August 7, 1960. Jimmie proudly served in the Army for six years and was proud of his patriotic service. He was a member of the Barberton Masonic Lodge. His love of baseball led him to be actively involved in Doylestown youth baseball for many years. Jimmie retired from the Chrysler Corporation in 1988. In his retirement years, he spent the majority of his time reaching out and helping others. He touched many lives throughout his life. In addition to his wife, he will be dearly missed by his sons, Timothy (Lari) Watson and Derek (Christie) Watson, all of Doylestown; his grandchildren, who lit up his life, Kyle (Maryssa), Ashley Lynn, Ashley Mariah, and Riley; great grandchildren, Colton, Farrah and Kane; sister, Marie Cole and many sisters in-law, nieces, and nephews; as well as many family members who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cecil D Watson, Jr.; sister, Margaret Wright; many brothers-in-law and granddaughter, Bailey JoAnn Watson. Due to the current isolation ordinance, a private memorial service will be held for the family with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public with full military honors. Jimmie will be laid to rest at the Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmie's name to River of Life Ministries, 222 26th Street, NW, Barberton, Ohio 44203 or Marshallville First Baptist Church, 33 N. Main Street, Marshallville, Ohio 44645.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2020